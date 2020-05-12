Joseph M. Meyer, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA he was the son of the late Margaret Elizabeth (Steinbacher) and Carl B. Meyer, Sr. He was the loving husband to Patricia (Caterbone) Meyer for 34 years.
Joseph was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from King's College and his Master's degree from Villanova University. Prior to retirement he worked as a computer analyst for the U. S. Census Bureau, Sperry New Holland, Greenleaf Floral Company, and Miller and Hartman. Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe enjoyed collecting plates, records, and U.S. Commemorative stamps. He loved his German heritage and enjoyed traveling to the Poconos. Joe was an avid Notre Dame, Villanova, and Boston Celtics fan. He loved all kinds of technology and gadgets. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his daughter Angela Meyer, wife of Jason Shertzer of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and his granddog, Pippy. He is preceded in death by his son, Alexander J. Meyer; 3 brothers: John B. Meyer, Carl A. Meyer, Jr., and Bernard J. Meyer, Sr., and 1 sister, Mary M. Lewis.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus, a Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to The American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, www.lung.org. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »