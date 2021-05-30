Joseph M. Kielb

Joseph Michael Kielb, 77, returned to the arms of God peacefully on May 25, 2021 after a brave battle with leukemia. Joe was born in Hartford, CT to the late Michael and Sophie (Zak) Kielb. He graduated from Pennsylvania Military College (Widener) in 1966 where he was a member of TKE fraternity. Joe was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Infantry and was stationed at Fort Benning, GA and Camp Casey, Korea at the DMZ. Joe had a successful career in accounting working for a number of local companies until his retirement.
Joe's greatest treasures were his faith and his family. Joe was an active member of St. Leo the Great Parish. Joe was a PIAA basketball official for many years and was an avid Penn State football fan.
Joe was the loving husband of Alexia (Wilson) Kielb for 51 years. They lived in Braintree, MA and Greenville, SC before settling in Lancaster, PA. Joe and Alexia are the parents of Maureen (Chris) Morrall of Landisville; Michael (Jennifer) of Richmond, VA; Lisa (Scott Sklar) of Mount Joy; Cynthia (Joe) Schuberth of Phoenixville; Karen Kielb of Mount Joy; and Dr. Stephanie Kielb of Columbus, OH. While their hearts are broken, they take comfort in knowing Joe is free of pain and at peace with his Savior.
Joe enjoyed being a father and thought that was the best thing in the world, until 2002 when he became a grandfather. He is survived by 7 grandchildren - Victoria, Jameson, Julian, Michael, Ethan, Rhys and Mallory. They will miss Pop Pop cheering them on from the sidelines and his never ending supply of hugs and Skittles.
Joe is also survived by sisters Jennie Szot of Newington, CT and Gladys Kielb of East Hartford, CT as well as nephews Charles Szot of Greenville, SC and Anthony Szot of Farmington, CT. Joe was preceded in death by a nephew Walter Szot. He is also survived by his wife's Palmer and Wilson families whom he cherished.
The family will receive guests during a visitation which will be held from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601, with Father Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery, Silver Spring, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that masses be said in Joseph's memory, or contributions in his name be made to St. Leo the Great School at the above address, Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com