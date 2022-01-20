Joseph M. Hunt, 88, of Strasburg, PA and formerly of Natrona Heights, PA passed away peacefully on January 18, at the Bob Fryer & Family In-Patient Hospice Center, Mount Joy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and his three children, Joseph M. Hunt, Jr. (Mary) of Jacksonville, FL, Valerie Hunt Griffin (Lynn Highhouse, Jr.) of Honesdale, PA, and Carol Hunt Scillia (Carl) of Cornwall, PA and his two grandchildren, Erin and Alex Hunt, children of Joseph, Jr.
He is also survived by his brother, Fred Hunt and numerous nieces, nephews and their families who live in Jacksonville, FL.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Army and was honorably discharged in September of 1964.
He was born June 5, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey of Irish Immigrant parents. Joe was a superb athlete in many sports throughout his high school career and played semi-professional football for the Franklin Miners in New Jersey. He graduated from Lafayette College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and specialized in marketing, research and product development for the Specialty Steel Division of Allegheny Ludlum Research in Brackenridge, PA.
An avid photographer, Joe earned numerous awards from the Delaware Photographic Society, a chapter award from the Photographic Society of America and was a three-time winner of the Lancaster Camera Club Photographer of the Year Award. He especially enjoyed photographing the games of the 'LS Softball Girls”, of which many photos appeared in local publications.
Joe was a member of the Strasburg Lions Club.
Following his retirement, he moved to Strasburg where he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Patricia, visiting many countries and continents.
There will be no service at this time and in honor of Joe’s wishes, his final resting place will be in Brown’s Bay on the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, Bob Fryer & Family In-Patient Hospice Center, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com