Joseph M. Hauck, 88, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Anna Elizabeth (Kirchner) and Leo Florian Hauck. He was the beloved husband to the late Doris (Schmitt) who passed in 1991.
Joseph was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Prior to retirement he worked at Kerr Glass. Joe was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the VFW, Amvets, and past member of the Lancaster Liederkrantz. He was a lifelong member of the YMCA and enjoyed his daily 5 a.m. workouts there. Joe was an avid bodybuilder and enjoyed going to antique auctions. He was an avid reader of books and poetry. He enjoyed taking day trips and his adored donuts. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Joe is survived by his children: Lori Irvin (Christopher) of Lancaster, T. Ursula Hauck Fiorill (John) of Conestoga and Joseph R. of Mouny Joy; his 5 grandchildren: Alexandria Cunningham, Anthony, Hilary, Heidi and John Fiorill as well as his longtime companion Glenda Hurtt of Millersville. Joe was the last of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Mary DeFranco, Margaret Moyer, Anna Reinfried, Leo Hauck, Edward Hauck and Thomas Hauck.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com