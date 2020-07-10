Joseph L. Stoltzfus, 1, of 2554 Siegrist Rd., Ronks, PA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home of an illness since birth. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Michael and Esther Stoltzfus.

Also surviving: a brother, Jeremy David, at home; grandparents, Stevie and Rachel Stoltzfus, Gordonville, David and Sylvia Smucker, Lancaster.

Private services with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola

Furman Home for Funerals

