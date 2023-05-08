Joseph L. Shives, age 70 of Columbia PA, passed away May 5, 2023 at LGH after a stay of 5 months from complications of Parkinson's Dementia, heart problems and kidney and liver failure. Born August 11, 1952 in Bedford PA. son of Orville and Delores Shives. He was the loving husband of 49 years of Shelva Imler Shives married December 7, 1973 at Village assembly of God Church in Bedford PA.
His hobbies included driving his 1987 Red Corvette, riding motorcycles, collecting trains, going camping and to the beach and taking care of MazzeeMoo.
Surviving besides his wife are his children Candace Jo Nace wife of Glenn, Cara Jo Kramer fiance of Jason Zavala, and Becki Jo Gilbert wife of Cleonard, his siblings Cathy Gebhard wife of Randy, Jennifer Ballinger wife of Michael and Kerri Jo Easter wife of Jay, his grandchildren Marissa Ramirez wife of Hector, Hillary Kramer, Brently Kramer, Kaleob Shives, Nikolas Nace and Cleo Gilbert, great-grandbabies Nikole Ramirez, Alysia, Carter, Jove and Zane Gilbert.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, a celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Dementia Research to fight this horrible disease. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097