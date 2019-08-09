Joseph L Fisher, 91, formerly of Paradise Lane, Ronks, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Fairmount Homes. Born in Ronks, he was a son of the late Amos H. and Naomi Fisher. He was the husband of the late Malinda Stoltzfus Fisher.
He was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are his children: Esther, wife of Omar Smoker, New Providence, Jesse Fisher, Ronks. His son, Elvin, husband to Verna Riehl Fisher, of Warsaw, NY, preceded him in death, in addition to a great-grandson.
Surviving are his 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are his siblings: Stephen Fisher (Rosene) of Willow Street, Susan Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand, John Fisher of Hawaii, Lydia Blank (Amos), Naomi Beiler (Isaac), Anna Petersheim.
Preceding him in death are siblings: Isaac Fisher, Jesse Fisher, Katie Stoltzfus, Miriam King, Eli Fisher, Benjamin Fisher, Amos Fisher, Mary Stoltzfus.
Funeral services: Monday, August 12, 2019, 9 am EST, at the home of Noah Fisher, 165 Paradise Lane, Ronks, Pa.
Viewing: Sunday, August 11, 2019, starting at 10am at the home of Noah Fisher, 165 Paradise Lane, Ronks, Pa.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the kindness shown to our dad at Fairmount Homes. Furmans-Leola