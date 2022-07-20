Joseph L. Datesman, 75, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Judy A. Camplese Datesman. He was born in Columbia, son of the late George and Bertha Lehman Datesman. He was a Retired Pennsylvania State Trooper and was a member of the PA Army National Guard. He was a Penn State Football and Green Bay Packers fan, and he enjoyed going to Stone Harbor and Williamsburg, hunting, (including Elk hunting in Colorado), fishing, and golfing. He was a member of the Columbia-Middletown BPOE #1074.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two daughters: Stephanie A. (Thomas E.) Rudzinski and Julie L. Lichvar. Two step-daughters: Marie A. (Kevin) Duffin and Nikki L. (Gregory) Ruby. Four grandchildren. One great-grandson and two step grandchildren. One brother: George L. (Judy L.) Datesman.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Family requests that a tree be planted in his memory. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
