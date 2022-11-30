Joseph L. Blazek, 53, of Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with ALS. At the time of his passing, Joe was surrounded by his family who were his greatest treasure.
Born in Maryland, Joe was the son of the late Leonard J. and Mary (Long) Blazek. He was the loving husband of Michelle L. (Benner) Blazek with whom he shared 22 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his sons, Ethan Blazek, Connor Blazek and Evan Blazek. He also is survived by a sister, Karen Moore (husband Ronald) and his niece Carly Moore.
Joe retired as Project Manager from Murray Associates Architect, P.C. Prior to his illness, he enjoyed spending time with his sons and helped to coach their soccer and baseball teams. He continued to support their participation in sports and activities and enthusiastically cheered them on. He attended LCBC and developed a strong faith that carried him through his illness. Joe enjoyed mountain biking, rock climbing, and jet skiing and had many friends who joined him. The family are appreciative of all the love and support given to them over the years.
A Funeral Service will be held at LCBC's West Wing Auditorium, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation will take place at 10:30 AM and service will follow at 11:30 AM. Guests are asked to use the Auditorium South Entrance of the Church. Committal will take place at Witness Park Cemetery in Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Loves Company, P.O. Box 932, Pennington, NJ 08534.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com