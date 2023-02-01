Joseph Klaassen, 98, formerly of Bowmansville, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Berks Heim
Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born in Martindale, he was a son of the late Jacob & Anna (Funk) Klaassen and the loving husband to Doris A. (Hummel) Klaassen for 63 years until her passing in 2018.
Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran, served in Normandy during World War II and received a European African Middle Eastern Service Medal during his time in the service. Joseph worked at Glen-Gery Brick in Shoemakersville for over 40 years. Joseph enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter at Dead Eye Hunting Camp in the mountains of Potter County. He was a faithful member of Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville.
Joseph is survived by two daughters, Denise Robertson of Oley and Susan Kuzniar of Bowmansville; three grandchildren, Joanna, Andrew, and Christie; and a great-granddaughter, Isla. He was predeceased by four brothers, John Klaassen, Henry Klaassen, Abram Klaassen, and Peter Klaassen; and two sisters, Tina Kohl and Anna Brindle.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville; 1194 Reading Rd., Bowmansville, PA 17507 and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Rd., Bowmansville, PA 17507. www.goodfuneral.com
