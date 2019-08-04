Joseph K. Stoltzfus, 90, of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ephrata Manor where he had resided for the past 4 months.
He was married 67 years to Dorothy V. Herr Stoltzfus. Born in Monterey, he was the son of the late Daniel and Fannie King Stoltzfus.
Joseph had operated a market stand in Quakertown for many years. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork and feeding the birds and squirrels.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Linda wife of Randy Martin of Leola, and Brenda Proudfoot of Pagosa Springs, CO; a daughter-in-law, Judy Stoltzfus of Hailey, ID; and four sisters, Fannie Fisher of Lititz, Leah wife of Amos Esh of Mt. Joy, Mary wife of Mark Stoltzfus of Narvon, and Mattie wife of Neil Stoltzfus of Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph K. Stoltzfus, by a grandson,Jared Stoltzfus and by 9 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, at 7:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com