Joseph K. Owen, age 93, of Washington Boro, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 after a very short stay at the Mount Joy Hospice and Community Care facility. He was the husband of the late Claudia Mae Wiggins Owen and the late Gladys H. Rineer Owen. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Harvey Worth and Martha Naomi Kilby Owen.
Along with his son, he owned and operated Owen's Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of Mt Nebo United Methodist Church. In 1945, he took his first trip as a Sea Merchant Marine also known as "Seagoing Cowboys". He enjoyed hunting, riding his snow mobile, and traveling in his motor home. He collected marbles and had grown his collection to over 20,000.
He is survived by 4 children: Kathi wife of the late Skip Mable of Lancaster, Clifford husband of Sue Grassel Owen of Conestoga, Kimberly wife of Billy Wilson of Pequea, Kay wife of Jim Risser of Washington Boro, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, J. Craig Owen, a great-grandson, Easton J Wilson, and 11 siblings.
Funeral service will take place at Mt Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Dr., Pequea, on Sunday, June 26th at 3 p.m. with Pastor Chandler Evans officiating. There will be a viewing from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Private interment will be in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Loan Oak Animal-Assisted Therapeutic and Educational Services by donating on their website loanoaktheraputic.org