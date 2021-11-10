Joseph “Joe” Vaccarino, 74, of Lancaster, departed this world on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after a brief illness. Joe was born on August 28, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore and Concetta (Loretta) (Micalizzi) Vaccarino. He grew up on Cheever Place in Brooklyn with his 5 brothers and sisters. Joe loved reminiscing about the good ol' days and loved sharing stories and fond memories of his childhood and life in Brooklyn. It was there that Joe met and later married the love of his life, Patricia A. (Conroy) Vaccarino, on July 16, 1977, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Joe was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. Throughout his life he worked various jobs to support his family, most notably Long Island College Hospital and Lancaster Laboratories. Joe enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He loved music! He could often be found singing along to his favorite oldies songs, fondly recalling childhood memories of singing A cappella on the streets of Brooklyn.
Along with his devoted wife, Pat, Joe is survived by his three doting daughters, Lisa M. Brandimarte Buterbaugh (Todd Odenwalt), Loretta Vaccarino (Chris Donohue) and Mary Vaccarino (Josh Miller). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Brandon J. Brandimarte (Kristin), James Buterbaugh (Caron), Heidilynn Buterbaugh, Ash Buterbaugh, Caylee Buterbaugh, Makenzie Gaskins, Taylar Peace Gaskins and Briella Miller; 3 great-grandchildren, Xavier Buterbaugh, Malachi Joseph Brandimarte and Olivia Robinson; a brother Frank Vaccarino (Susan); 3 sisters, Sebastiana Stagnitta (Salvatore), Loretta Palamaro Vaccarino and Leona Varbaro (Joe); and a long list of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Salvatore Vaccarino (Susan).
All those who knew and loved Joe are invited to attend a viewing which will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021, and again from 9-11 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or at donate.lovetotherescue.org/give. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com