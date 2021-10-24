We regretfully announce the passing of Joseph (Joe) Harold Lawson who passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Joe was born on June 28, 1938, in Deering, Missouri to Charles and Zula Lawson (nee Griggs).
He is survived by his dear friend and companion, Kathleen King; his son, Craig (Debbie); grandchildren, Justin and Joel (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Jonah and Jane; his sister, Margaret Fleming; his brother, Douglas Lawson; and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Harriet Lawson (nee Snyder), his parents, and nine of his siblings.
Joe grew up on a farm in Deering, Missouri with his 11 siblings. He found his way to Lancaster Pennsylvania as a teenager and started his career at Sears, Roebuck & Co. in 1957. In 1980 Joe left Sears and opened his own water heater business. Mr. Waterheater in Pittsburgh, PA grew into a flourishing business with a beloved and well-known jingle. After 15 years in business he sold his company and retired at the age of 58.
In 1965, he joined the Freemasons and was a member for over 55 years. Joe discovered his retirement paradise in Sarasota, Florida. He grew unforgettable friendships and spent some of his best days in Sarasota.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date and details will be shared by his friends and family.
