Joseph "Joe" Anthony Glessner, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Susan Plummer.
Joe honorably served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam from 1963 to 1968. He was a member of the K-9 Security Police Squad. He retired in 2017 from City Limits Reality.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jennifer A. Glessner; his son, James M. Glessner (Debbie); his two grandchildren, Makenna and Aiden. His granddaughter, Hope and Carl Lahm, and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Carl III, and Piper. He is also survived by his Aunt Shirley Derme. Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Glessner.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association.
