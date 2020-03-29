Joseph Jaremko, 92, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 on his 71st wedding anniversary. His wife of 40 years, the late Antonia "Toni" Jaremko, passed away in 1989. Born in Jamaica, NY on October 25, 1927 he was most recently a 13-year resident of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA.
Joe is survived by his two sons, Colonel Joseph Elliott Jaremko of Ephrata, and William Alan Jaremko of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren, Matt Jaremko, Kate Lynn Thompson, Lindsay Jaremko, and Lauren Jaremko; two great-grandchildren; and his brother Anthony "Jack" Jaremko in Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary (Filak) Jaremko, his wife, six brothers and one sister.
Joe served seven years in the Navy as a part of the occupation forces at the end of WWII, mostly in the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, followed by fourteen years in the USAF, including duty stations in Labrador, Okinawa, and Germany. After his military service he worked at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA for 27 years as an electrician and projectionist. After a wintry complete shutdown of the high voltage system on campus, Joe recommended and helped successfully implement an electrical system grid to prevent massive campus power failures.
He enjoyed his family and friends, solving crossword puzzles, gospel music, and after losing most of his vision he enjoyed listening to talking books. He attended Lancaster First Assembly of God where he served as a trustee and performed much of their electrical work. He will be missed.
Joe was laid to rest privately at Conestoga Memorial Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Due to concerns and restrictions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, a public Celebration of Life will be planned and announced for a future date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the "Young in Heart Fund" for elderly support at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602. Please share your condolences on Joe's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
