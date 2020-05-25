Joseph James Lees, 79, son of the late Joseph and Thelma Lees, passed away in his sleep at his Ephrata home on 5/17/2020.
He was president of Manheim Twp. Ambulance, which included both active duty as EMT and board member for his time span. He served as a Navy Radioman on the USS Essex (CVS-9) during peace time. Joe loved being a sharpshooter with the Red Rose Pistol Team. As a former board member of ORCA, he was a failed animal foster father many times over.
Joe leaves his wife, Virginia; a son, James Joseph Lees and wife Cheryl, and two granddaughters, Lauren and Erin; a daughter, Elizabeth and husband Steve, and two grandchildren, Julian A. and partner Heather Klemm, and Brigid; and his sister, Jane Kujala and husband Larry.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of this loving man to ORCA, 401 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, would be appreciated.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com