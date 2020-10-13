Joseph J. Turbedsky, Jr., 81, of Mount Joy, and formerly of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Northampton, to the late Joseph and Anna Ziatyk Turbedsky. Joe was the loving husband of Judith Chernansky Turbedsky with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. For over 37 years Joe was a teacher in the Science Department at Garden Spot High School in New Holland. Throughout the years Joe enjoyed a wonderful friendship with a group of friends that would get together to play cards or golf. He had a deep love and passion for his family, and loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Sylvia Schafer of Apollo, a son, Michael husband of Robin Wittel Turbedsky of Mount Joy, five grandchildren: Georgia, Gerald and Gabriella Schafer, Joseph and James Turbedsky.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care they provided to Joe during his illness.
Services for Joe will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joe's memory to the Mount Joy Athletic Association, P. O. Box 584, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.