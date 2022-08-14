Joseph J. Stuccio M.D. of Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Lancaster, PA with his loving children and wife by his side. He was born June 29, 1931 in Wyoming, PA, the third child of Joseph and Margaret Stuccio.
He grew up in Plymouth, PA and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1948. After this, he enrolled in the Premedical Program at Wilkes College, graduated early, and was admitted into the 1952 class of Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, PA. Following graduation from medical school in 1956, he completed an internship at Abington Memorial Hospital where he met student nurse, Sue LeGros. They married five years later following the completion of his urology residency at Temple University Hospital. Dr. Stuccio opened and maintained a successful urology practice in Wilkes-Barre, serving as Chief of Urology at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for many years before his retirement. He also served as a captain in the United States Army Reserve.
Joe's curiosity led him to pursue a variety of interests from steam engines to college and professional sports. He was an avid New York Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles fan, often watching games a second time after they were played. In retirement, he devoted time to hobbies that required study and life-long learning, including amateur radio (KO3N) and woodworking, and won awards in both. Joe was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and spending countless hours caring for his farm near Sweet Valley, PA. A longtime member of Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter, PA, he will be remembered for his deep devotion and generosity to his family, friends and patients.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue, children Joseph, married to Dr. Anne Stuccio (Downingtown, PA), James, married to Victoria Stuccio (Lancaster, PA) and Susan, married to Edwin Leavitt (Crownsville, MD), seven grandchildren, brothers Dr. Dominick Stuccio, and Dr. Vincent Stuccio, sisters Marie Vassallo and Kay Mentrikoski, and ten nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at noon at St. Maria Goretti Church in Laflin, PA with visitation at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
For further information or to express your condolences to Joe's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com