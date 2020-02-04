Joseph J. Mele, Sr., 87, of West Hempfield Township passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of Holly Fisher Mele with whom he celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on September 9, 2019. Mr. Mele was born in Youngstown, OH, son of the late Nicholas J. and Margaret P. McKenna Meley. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1951, and the National Association of Life Underwriters in 1982. Joe was an agent for Prudential Insurance Company for 31 years before his retirement. He was a member of Mountville Church of the Brethren where he was also a member of the Finance Committee; a former member of the Columbia Rotary Club; a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict; a member of the American Legion, Post #185, Mount Joy; was a West Hempfield Township Supervisor for 32 years; a member of York Association of Life Underwriters for 29 years; and for many years was a member of the Insurance Workers International Union, Local 162. He enjoyed baseball, with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians being his favorite teams.
Surviving in addition to his wife, seven children: Brenda (Kenneth) Hoffmaster, Mount Joy; Joseph J. (Jodi Yohe) Meley, Jr., Columbia; Margaret (Michael) Haberstroh, Mountville; Lu Ann (Coy) Contres, Columbia; Karen Storm (companion of Charles Kinard), Marietta; Michael (companion of Chris Hess) Mele, Lancaster; and Tess (Kevin) Wolford, Palmyra. Fifteen grandchildren. Twenty-five great-grandchildren. Three brothers: William N. Meley, Columbia; James G. (Jennifer) Meley, West Hempfield Twp.; and Patrick F. Meley, Mountville. He was preceded in death by one brother: Laurence A. Meley.
The Memorial Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Rebecca R. Fuchs, officiating. Private interment will be held in the church memorial garden. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Mountville Church of the Brethren or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
