Joseph J. Lombardo, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at The Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Josephine (Caterbone) Lombardo.
He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, Franklin & Marshall College and Villanova University School of Law, class of 1961. Joseph proudly enlisted in the United States Navy and served 4 years during the Korean War.
Joseph served a number of years on the board of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Millersville Zoning Board. He was a member of the Lancaster Country Club and the Rotary Club of Lancaster. A longtime parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, he served on the parish counsel. Joseph practiced law in Lancaster for over 50 years and was a well-respected counselor. In his free time, he was an avid golfer and loved playing Gin.
Joseph is survived by his former spouse, Gail (Bowman) Lombardo; nephews, Michael Mastromatteo, George Mastromatteo, James Mastromatteo, and George Lombardo, all of Lancaster; and several great- nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Lombardo and sisters, Jenny Lombardo, Catherine Mastromatteo and Marianne L. Robertson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 with the Rev. Stephen Logue as Celebrant. A visitation will be held from 10 – 11 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to a charity of your choice.
To send the family a condolence please visit: