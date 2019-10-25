It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph J. Lewis Sr. of Ephrata, PA announced the passing of Joseph on October 21, 2019 at Ephrata Manor nursing home. Joseph was born August, 23 1926 in Philadelphia, son of Agnes Lewis (nee Gordon), and Harry Lewis (nee Luigi Ghizzoni). Predeceased by brother Vincent Lewis and sister Ann Lewis Miller.
Lovingly remembered and survived by wife Suzanne Knox Lewis formerly of Nesquehoning PA, children: Joseph Lewis (Pam) of Cazenovia, NY, Mary Agnes Lewis Kuhn (Paul) of Malvern, PA, James Lewis (Dana) of Lancaster, David Lewis (Janine) of Downingtown, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by brother, Gerard Lewis of Wayne, PA.
Joseph attended North Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Navy in WWII.
Joe worked as a mechanic of JD Morrisey, Budd Company and owned and operated Lewis Gulf auto repair in Mayfair section of NE Philadelphia with his brother Vincent for over 40 years. During those years Joe was someone who developed many friendships with his customers with his engaging and generous nature toward all who he met.
Joe was very active in playing sports growing up in Holmesburg section of Philadelphia where we played for and coached the Holmesburg Ramblers football club.
He was also very passionate and dedicated to family and enjoyed spending time his children and grandchildren. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church and Knights of Columbus of Ephrata.
Our family would like to recognize and thank the terrific care givers of Ephrata Manor who provided excellent care and support for Joe over the past year.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Monday October 28th at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue Ephrata, PA 17522. Visitation at 10 am followed by mass at 11am.
Services under the care of Gravenor's, Ephrata, PA.
