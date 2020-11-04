Joseph J. Giandalia, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Penn Medicine LGH after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Pauline Grab Giandalia with whom he was married 60 years until her death in 2012. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Antoinette Cropanzano Giandalia.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Joe was the manufacturing manager for the Burnham Corporation, Lancaster, retiring in 1995 after 32 years of service. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia and the American Legion Post 28, Millsboro, DE. An avid Notre Dame fan, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Susan M. wife of PJ Ortman; Margaret A. wife of Joseph Haldeman; Joseph J. husband of Vicky Giandalia; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, James Giandalia, Ross Giandalia; sisters, Rose Giandalia, Carmela Kemper. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Herner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with his nephew, Rev. Michael J. Grab, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. At Joe's request, there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's memory to Our Lady of the Angels, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
