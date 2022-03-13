Joseph J. Finefrock, Jr., 63 of Leola, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Sara (Schroyer) Finefrock. He was preceded in death by his wife Marty Finefrock in 2000.
Joseph was a truck driver for many years. He also loved playing cards and going to the casino. He was a huge Elvis fan and was known for being quite the jokester. He adored his 4-legged companion Odie who will miss him greatly.
Joseph is survived by 2 sisters: Jamie Fryberger (Ed) and Jodi Shaffer (Dave); 3 nephews: Chad McComsey (Maria), David Shaffer, Jr. (AshLee), and Emmanuel James; and 4 great nieces/nephews: Izabella Taska, Kylee Sweigart, Hunter Shaffer, and Zayden James. He was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne James and a nephew, Nathan Taska. Joseph will be greatly missed by his family and his friends at Nathan Village.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's name to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112, the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or the Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.