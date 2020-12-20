Joseph J. Piascinski, 85, and his wife, Eleanor K. Piascinski, 85, passed away respectively on December 6, 2020 and December 11, 2020 in Lancaster.
Both born in Wilmington, DE, they knew each other since kindergarten, and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Joseph was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Wisniewski Piascinski. He graduated from Salesianum High School and the University of Delaware, earning a BS in Chemistry. He worked for RCA- General Electric-Thomson Corporation for 34 years, retiring in 1998. He held several U.S., European, and Asian patents related to TV picture tube engineering.
He was a member of the American Chemical Society, the Salesianum Alumni Assn, the Polish Library, the NRA, and the Strasburg Sportsmens Club. He enjoyed reading, genealogy, gardening, and traveling especially to Key West, Topsail Beach and Myrtle Beach.
Eleanor was the daughter of the late Leo H. and Edna Bienkowski Kennedy. She graduated from St Elizabeth's High School, worked for the DuPont Company for several years and then for Dart Container Corporation, retiring in 2000, after 25 years of service.
She enjoyed cross word puzzles, reading, traveling with her family, and gardening with Joe.
Joe and Eleanor were members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
They are survived by their children: Michael married to Tina of Mount Joy, John married to Karen of New Holland, Mary married to Louis Matalon of Lancaster and Thomas married to Tina of Terre Hill; their ten grandchildren: Lauren, Sarah, Austin, Julia Josephine, Joe, Jordan, Katie, Nathan, Lauren and Zack and four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Miela, Jase and Adalynn.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at LGH and Hospice for their compassionate care. Grateful that Joe was brought to Ele's room, so they could be together, prior to his passing.
A memorial service for Joe and Eleanor will be held at a later time for which an announcement will be published. In lieu of flowers, family asks that you kindly consider a donation in support of Hospice or American Heart Association.
To send their family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com