Joseph I. Sipes, Sr., 88, of East Earl, formerly of Ephrata, passed away at his home with his family by his side on May 13, 2023.
Born in Altoona on February 11, 1935, he was the son of the late Edward and Emma (Kuhns) Sipes. He was married to Miriam (Seward) Sipes who passed on November 3, 2015.
He retired from Brownstown Vo-Tech. His hobbies included gardening, drawing, and spending time with family.
He was a member of Wiest Memorial Church.
He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Surviving are four sons: Joseph Sipes, Jr., William married to Ruth (Boley) Sipes, Robert Sipes, and Richard married to Laura (Sanchez) Sipes, 7 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Pastor Neal Lyle officiating. Interment will be in Bergstrasse Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »