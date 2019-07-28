Joseph Huxta, 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep with family by his side, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Marion Heights, PA, he was the son of the late Anna (Schlacta) and John Huxta. He was the beloved husband to the late Dolores (Rachkoskie) for over 71 years.
Joe was a proud veteran of the US Army and served in Foggia, Italy in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Upon relocating to Lancaster in 1947, he was employed by Armstrong Cork Factory until his retirement in 1984. Joe led a full and happy life. Wherever music was playing, you could find him and "Sis" dancing. He was an avid golfer, loved working on cars and was a talented handyman. He enjoyed watching the Phillies or the Eagles, cheering them on with a Rolling Rock in hand. Joe was devoted to his faith and his family. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church for over 60 years. Most of all, Joe cherished time with his large and loving family, often cheering on his children and grandchildren at their events.
Joe is survived by his 5 children: Richard Huxta (Lin) of Leesburg, VA, Joseph Huxta (Patricia) of Macungie, PA, David Huxta (Susie) of Lancaster, PA, Mark Huxta (Carol) of Downingtown, PA and Marianne Talbot (James) of Lititz, PA; 14 grandchildren: Kristie, Jennifer, Kellye, Laurie, Joseph, Ryan, Beth, Alison, Kristin, Casey, Rebecca, Stephen, Marissa and Jessica; 17great-grandchildren; and siblings: Bernard, William and Irene. He was predeceased by his siblings: John, Anna, Helen and Mary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joe on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1PM in St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with Fr. Tri M. Luong officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Friends will be received on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com