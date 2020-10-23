Joseph Hunter, Jr., 69, of Dillsburg passed away at his home on October 16, 2020. Born in Clayton, NC, he was the son of the late Joseph Hunter, Sr. and Amelia (McDaniel) Hunter and the husband of the late Marguerite Hunter, who passed in 2015.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, and served during Vietnam.
Above all, Joseph's family was most important to him. He was devoted to family, especially his parents and his wife. Joseph was a protector, a source of comfort, and advice. He shared his unconditional love for his family and taught all his children to prioritize family.
Surviving are his children; Joseph Hunter III, Kamia Hunter (Bruce), Jason Hunter (Glenisha), Jennifer Hunter (Lennell), and Joe'l Hunter (Lakisha), his 27 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Sandra Pigford, Patricia Rudolph, and Anthony Hunter, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Joseph is preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. Guests will be received for a time of viewing, prior to the service starting at 9:00AM. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
