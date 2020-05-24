Joseph Hoover Copeland passed away in his sleep during the morning of May 3, 2020 at the age of 90.
Joe grew up in Mountville, PA where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Alice, at the age of 16. They married in 1951. Joe was a Dickinson College graduate and member of the football team before entering the U.S. Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Captain, commanded a tank battalion, received the Bronze Star for heroic achievement and guarded the peace talks that suspended the Korean War. Later in life, he became a leading sales executive for both the Armstrong Cork Company and Kerr Glass Manufacturing. Joe carried the Olympic Torch Flat Rock in 1996, was a Master Gardener, avid golfer, fisherman, active church member at Grace Lutheran Church and friend to many. He graciously helped others through his charitable work with Habitat for Humanity, the Attic and FISH.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Alice Smith Copeland, two sons, Bradford Copeland and Ward Copeland, one daughter, Lynne Copeland Allen; grandchildren, Erin Copeland Hyatt, Cooper Copeland, Stuart Allen, Jordan Allen, Martin Allen, Julia Allen D'Aurelio, Reagan Copeland, Avery Copeland, Joseph Copeland; and two great-grandchildren, Rowan Hyatt and Carys Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
A memorial service in celebration of Joe's life is being planned for the coming months due to current pandemic restrictions. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of arrangements.