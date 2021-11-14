Joseph H. Cunningham, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Andrew H., Sr. and Zana Von Stetten Cunningham. He was the husband of Frances A. Clemens Cunningham, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage this past February 17th.
Joseph had worked as a supervisor for Frank Goodhart & Sons.
He was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, serving as a Corporal with the Combat Engineers from 1957 to 1960.
Joseph was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Brian D. of Lancaster, and Steven J. of Washington, DC; his 3 grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, and Bradey; his sister, Rose married to Robert Simmons of Lancaster, and his brother Andrew H., Jr. married to Anna Cunningham of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his sisters Sally Homsher, Zana Rudy, Dorothy Simmons.
Friends will be received by Joseph’s family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30AM. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Benevolent Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com