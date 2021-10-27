Joseph G. Nadu, 90, formerly of Pequea, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Homestead Village, Lancaster. Born in Nanty-Glo, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Frances (Yeager) Nadu. Joseph was the husband of the late Frances Regina (Konsavich) Nadu, who passed in November, 2016.
As a member of the U.S. Army, Joseph honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a courier for the Penn Manor School District. He and his wife enjoyed light traveling and making day trips to Gettysburg. In later years, Joseph liked watching TV, especially old movies.
Joseph is survived by his children: Marlene Nadu, Joseph Nadu, Frank Nadu (Diana), Pauline Good (Jeff), Theresa Leiphart (Hesse), Frances Baker, Jacqueline Nadu (Gene Eisenberger) Jeffrey Nadu (Patricia), David Nadu, Angela Nadu-Young (David), Daniel Nadu, Samuel Nadu, William Nadu, and Adam Nadu. Also surviving are 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Hill, a brother Frank Nadu, and five sisters.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Homestead Village for their exceptional care of Joseph during his stay there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Catherine"s Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566, where a viewing will take place from 9-10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: