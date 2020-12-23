Joseph G. Miller, age 22, of 376 Goat Hill Road, Peach Bottom, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 due to a work related accident. Born in Cochranville, he was the son of Daniel L. and Barbara S. Glick Miller with whom he resided. Joseph was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 9 siblings: Rebecca G. wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, Samuel G., Ruth G., Sarah G., Lavina G., Abner G., Hannah G., Daniel L. Jr., Mary G. all at home.
Services will be private with interment in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
