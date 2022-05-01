Joseph G. Bernotsky, 79, of Kirkwood, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 28, 2022 surrounded by those he loved, while recovering from a recent heart surgery. Born in Shenandoah, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Anna Marie (Blewis) Bernotsky. He was the loving husband of Joan Marie (Peterson) Bernotsky. They had just celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from PECO Energy Co. He was a member of Encounter Church and enjoyed exercising and hunting, especially with his grandsons. Joe was committed to and passionate about his Savior. He will be most remembered for his love for his family and for being a source of constant encouragement to his friends and members of the community. Joe was also an integral part of the Solanco Family Life Network, where he sought to make connections in the community and improve the lives of others.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by two daughters, Laurie Bernotsky (Michael Bray), Ann Bigler (Jeff); grandchildren, Abbey, Joel, and Jonathan Bigler; and a sister, Carol Melasecca. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanie Bernotsky and a brother-in-law, George Melasecca.
A celebration of Joe's life will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship and light refreshments. Attendees are invited to write a memory of Joe which will be collected and given to the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in celebration of Joe's life may be made to the Solanco Family Life Network at solancofamily.com.