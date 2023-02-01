Joseph Franklin "Joe" Kohl

Joseph "Joe" Franklin Kohl, 62, of Lumberton, NC, formerly of Denver, PA, and born and raised in Reading, PA passed away at home on January 22, 2023, after a brief, hard-fought battle with cancer. Known best for Joe's Power Washing in the central PA area, he was a passionate and devoted husband to Deborah, father to Joy, step-father to Amy, grandfather to Mikayla and Jasmine, and great grandfather to Aubreigh and Alinah. He was predeceased by both of his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, daughter, step-daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, four brothers, three sisters, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Joe was a straight-to-the-point kind of guy, that never backed down from a fight, and his battle with cancer was no different.
No formal service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
