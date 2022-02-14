On February 11, 2022, Joseph Francis Shillow, age 92, entered into rest after a brief illness at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community where he was a resident for the past year. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late John Anthony Shillow and Sarah Elizabeth Hook.
He was the loving husband of the late Marie L. Shillow, who passed away May 1, 2020. They were lifelong residents of Columbia, PA, residing at the Long Community at Highland the last two of their 69 years of marriage. Columbia High School sweethearts, they married following graduation from high school to start their lives together.
"Joe" was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran, stationed in Germany from 1952 until 1954. After discharge from the army, he was employed at Scully Company in Coatesville, PA for nine years and at ITT Grinnell in Columbia, PA for 30 years, retiring in 1994.
Joe's favorite pastime was woodworking. He was a skilled, intricate wood carver, delighting his family and friends with beautifully carved pieces of art.
Joe was also known as a great storyteller. One of eight children, he loved to share stories about his brothers, sisters, parents and grandparents and what life was like growing up in the 1930's and 1940's. His stories will be sorely missed.
A kind, gentle and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Joe is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Zellers (wife of Theodore Zellers) of Lancaster and Debra Kline (wife of Daniel Kline) of Lancaster. Affectionately known as "Poppy," he leaves the following grandchildren, Heather Zellers of Annapolis, Ashley Wilhelm (wife of Michael Wilhelm) of Lancaster, Matthew Kline of Lancaster, Jaime Brown (wife of Kyle Brown) of Lancaster. Great-grandchildren Madisyn Wilhelm, Grant Wilhelm and Savannah Brown filled his heart with pride and joy.
Joe is also survived by a brother, Patrick Shillow (Sandy Shillow) of Harrisburg and sister-in-law, Mary Anne Shillow (wife of Edward) of Columbia. He was preceded in death by the following brothers: John, James and Edward; and sisters Mary Shillow Carmichael, Margaret Shillow Elliot and Joanne Shillow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. Second Street, Columbia, PA 17512 with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 16 from 6:30 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. (Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:45) at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512 and also 30 minutes prior to mass at the church. Kindly wear a mask for viewing and mass. Joseph will be laid to rest at St. Peter Cemetery, Columbia PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church.
