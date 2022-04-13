Joseph Francis Bilder, III, of Lancaster, is at peace. While his family and friends are absolutely heartbroken, there is comfort in knowing that he is in a better place. Joey passed away unexpectedly in his apartment in Lancaster, PA on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the age of 27. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 2013 and attended Millersville University in 2014.
Joey's family is so very proud of his accomplishments over the last few years. His family finds comfort in hearing from so many that he helped guide his friends and he was always there while they were struggling. He was a good friend to many.
Joey was born on September 10, 1994, and was the beloved son of Joseph and Jacqueline Bilder, Lancaster, PA, and brother to Alexandria Bilder of Philadelphia, and his four-legged bestie, Greyson.
Joey loved music, video games, going to the gym, economics, politics, woodworking, and skiing, and had a very inquisitive and intelligent mind. He also had a great sense of humor and quick wit.
He spent time in Lancaster as well as with his girlfriend, Linh To in Philadelphia. Joey's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Linh for being a positive support to Joey.
Joey is preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia & Dwight Seifried, and many friends. In addition to his parents and sister, Joey is survived and was loved by so many of his family that include, grandparents, Joseph and Irene Bilder; Aunts & Uncles, Kevin Bilder & Sally Stanley, Joe & Jackie Garress, George & Terry Murray, Tom & Deb Hollow, Kathryn & John Maynes, Cynthia Caudill, Elaine Seifried, Cousins; Kyle M., Bryan, Heather, George, Tim, Kevin, Kyle B., Bailey & Cody, Paxton, Isabelle, Rowan, Keegan, Kobi Knox.
Relatives and friends are invited to Celebrate and Honor the life of Joseph at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet everyone from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to any program that supports those struggling and trying to overcome addiction like Nicholas House of Lancaster, or offer a conversation to someone that looks like they are struggling. We never truly know what someone else is going through so a smile or kind word without judgment is such a gift.
Joey was loved by so many. We go forward "One day at a time."
Please visit Joey's Memorial Page at