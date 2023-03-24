Joseph Francis Armstrong, age 98, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1925, in the back room of his family home on N. 60th Street in Philadelphia, to the late Margaret Scherer and Ernest J. Armstrong. First and foremost, Joseph was a man of deep Catholic faith, and that was evident in every action of his life. He was known as a true gentleman, a true teacher and a true husband and father.
Joseph spent his youth with his best friend George McInerny, a friend so close that Joe snuck through the Navy medical in George's name since George couldn't pass the color test. Joe served in the U.S. Navy in WWII, spending most his time at Villanova University to become an engineer and ensign. As the war went on, Joe was pulled out of college and sent to YF-866. A damaged propeller kept the YF from being mobilized for the intended invasion of Japan.
Joe went back to school, and after Villanova told him that "he wasn't meant to be an engineer," he opted to be one of the first students in the night school at LaSalle, where he completed a B.S degree in accounting. He continued college to earn an MBA from Temple University. With his friends Hugh and Joe, at weekend getaways at the Culvermere resort in NJ, he met Josephine Rossi from NY. After a 3-year courtship, they married in 1954. They bought a new home in Sherwood Park where he lived until 2014. Josephine and he had three children, and she went to the Lord in 1958. At a Villanova-Army football game, he met Patricia Farmar who accepted his proposal to marry and be the mother of three. They wed in 1960 and were happily married until Patricia's passing in 2021.
For 30 years, Joe taught Accounting at Goldey Beacom College, serving as the Chairman of the Department, and later as the Director of the Evening Division. He also taught evenings at LaSalle for many years, and at the University of Delaware. He was a partner of McMullen, Armstrong Dowling CPA firm. Joe was an early voice for the rights of the unborn and organized the Delaware Right to Life contingent as president and bus captain for nearly 40 years.
Joe was a patient Phillies fan, not only through their recent championships, but even through their record setting streak of losing seasons. Joe, a quiet man by nature, understood and lived the reality that we are a family of people. He decided to not wait until his 50th anniversary and threw a big party at 40 years because he believed that we feed those connections when we can. He relished every meal, up until his last day. He savored every occasion when we could toast to our health, and he could make some stiff Manhattans, Rob Roys and Union Leagues. Most importantly, Joe began every day with prayer, and, after his retirement, every day with Mass. He spent hours with our Lord in Adoration, knowing that he was in the presence of our Loving Savior. He was always ready to contribute to any noble or sacred cause. He opened his home readily to those in need and he opened his heart to those he met. He stood tall on earth at 6'3', but he stands taller in our respect, love, and admiration.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Josephine and his wife Patricia; and his brother Ernest, Jr. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Margaret Petrovic (John); his sons Neal (Cindy) and Paul (Diana); eleven grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 27th at the Mealey Funeral Home, 703 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. Handicap parking is available at the rear of the building. A Requiem Mass will be held at 11 A.M. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 1414 King Street Wilmington, DE 19801. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Right to Life, DRTL, PO BOX 1222, Wilmington, DE 19899 or the Visitation Monastery, PO Box 432, Tyringham, MA 01264. Online condolences can be made by visiting: www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.