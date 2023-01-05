Joseph F. Schneider, Jr., 82, of Lancaster passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph F., Sr. and Margaret (Young) Schneider. He was the loving husband of Dolores M. (Delcorse) Schneider with whom he celebrated over 61 years of marriage.
He was the Director of Credit and Accounts receivable for Hamilton Watch Co. for 33 years and was on the Board of Directors for Wheatland Federal Credit Union for over 30 years.
Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from the years 1958-1964.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Joseph E. Schneider husband of Carol of Lancaster, and Michael D. Schneider of Columbia. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Britny Darrenkamp and a brother, Kenneth Schneider husband of Joann of Port St. Lucie, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com