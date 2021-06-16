Joseph F. Richter, 77, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Sunny Crest Home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Kirk C., Sr., and Emma K. (Snook) Richter.
Joseph worked for EARS starting in 1976 and was there for 45 years before retiring. He also worked for Summers Trucking.
Joseph is survived by a brother, Kirk C. "Butch" Richter of Morgantown and cousins who loved him very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy I. Richter.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 11:00 am at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, with Pastor Leonard Rutt officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Sunny Crest Home, Inc., 2587 Valley View Road, Morgantown, PA 19543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »