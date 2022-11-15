Joseph F. Jones, 92, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, November 13, following an extended illness. He was a native of Marietta, and a 31-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served two tours of duty in Vietnam and achieved the rank of full colonel.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his wife, Henrietta, of Uniontown, parents Edward R. and Catherine K., of Marietta, sister Margaret, and brothers Edward R., Jr., Donald, J. Kenneth, and William. He is survived by his sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Peter (Columbia) RCC cemetery in Klinesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com