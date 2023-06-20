Joseph F. Ginett, 83, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 16, 2023. Joe was born on November 11, 1939, to Dominic and Marian Ginett in Buffalo, NY. He held a BS degree from St. Bonaventure University and an MS from Canisius College.
Joe spent the majority of his career at East Aurora High School teaching chemistry and physical science. There he met his wife Kathryn Sims, a school counselor, and they married in 1984. He retired in June of 1995, and he and Kathy continued their passion for traveling and enjoying the outdoors, including canoeing, kayaking, hiking, cycling, birdwatching and skiing.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, and his brother Frank. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sister Rose Kull (Fred), his sister-in-law Jane Ginett (Frank), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned in the upcoming months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either The Lancaster Conservancy (117 S. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603) or the Willow Valley Communities Team Member Education Fund (300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584).
