Joseph F. Fritz, Jr., 85, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Fritz, Sr. and Dorothy (Terrell) Fritz. He was the loving husband of Sally (Gundrum) Fritz with whom he shared over 58 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and later attended F&M College. Joe was the President of Keystone Moving & Storage, Inc. before working 22 years at Jack Treier Moving & Storage. He retired in 2003. After retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed being a crossing guard for Penn Manor School District.
Joe volunteered with the Millersville fire company as a fire police for over 15 years.
He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Lancaster. Joe was a huge car enthusiast and was very proud of his Porsche.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Joseph F. Fritz III of Cincinnati, OH, Jeffrey S. Fritz of Lancaster, Dana R. Regan wife of Rick of Mount Joy and Jon A. Fritz of Lancaster. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Hannah (Jim), Matthew, Logan, John, David, Joe B, Julius; two great grandchildren, Owen, Kensley and three siblings, David Fritz husband of Maureen, Virginia Anspach wife of Robert and Steve Fritz husband of Janet all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Anthony Fritz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com