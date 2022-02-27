Joseph F. Dengler, 78, passed away at his Pequea Township home on Monday, February 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edward M. and Edna (Shaub) Dengler. Joe shared 58 years of marriage with his wife Victoria G. (Pitz) Dengler.
Joe worked at High Steel Structures as a welder for 47 years. A very positive man and a jokester, Joe didn't let anything bother him. He and Vickie enjoyed Caribbean Cruises. He was of the Catholic Faith and a Knight of Columbus.
In addition to wife Vickie, Joe is survived by their daughter Shari L. Gamber (Eric) of Lancaster, and son Michael E. Dengler, North Wales, PA; seven grandchildren: Emily (Kevin), Drew (Jessica), Jeremy (Laura), Kyle, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Stephanie; and five great-grandchildren; James, Sophia, Lexi, J.J., and Oliver. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph F. Dengler, Jr. in 2007.
A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the 11 AM funeral, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
