Joseph F. Brady, 91, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Loretta (Donnelly) and Walter Brady. Joseph was the loving husband to the late Doreen (Kasenchak) Brady who passed in 2011; together they celebrated 53 years of marriage on May 10, 2011.
Surviving are five sons, Michael Brady, husband of Karen, Patrick Brady, husband of Karen, Scott Brady, husband of Heidi, Alan Brady and Kevin Brady. Joseph was a proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Mary Shields, and his several nieces and nephews.
Joseph spent most of his life in sales. Following retirement, he worked in real estate. He and Doreen lived a blessed life. They enjoyed traveling as well as going on cruises. Joseph was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Joseph was an avid Philadelphia sports fan which stemmed from his time playing minor league baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies.
A private service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. Please OMIT flowers. Contributions can be made in Joseph's memory to PA Wounded Warrior, www.pawoundedwarriors.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
