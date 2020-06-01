Joseph F. Beiler, of 5670 Meadville Rd., Gap entered into rest Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Elias and Fannie Fisher Beiler. He was the husband of Elizabeth King Beiler for 60 years. A retired farmer, Mr. Beiler was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: a son, Wilmer at home; two daughters, Esther married to David A. Fisher, Paxinos, Martha married to Andrew K. Beiler, Bird-in-Hand; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katie wife of Emanuel Fisher, Christiana, Lavina wife of Isaac Beiler, Kinzers; brother-in-law, Elmer Lapp married to Susie Fisher, Wagontown.
He was preceded in death by: a son-in-law, Levi K. Smucker; an infant grandson, James Smucker; brothers, Gideon, Phares, Melvin; two sisters, Barbara Stoltzfus, Sadie Lapp; sisters-in-law, Sally Beiler, Mary Beiler, Katie Beiler.
Funeral Services: Private. Interment: Red Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
