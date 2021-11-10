Joseph Evans Gray, Jr., 97, of Lititz, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Girvin) Gray. He was the loving husband of the late Betty J. Gray, with whom he shared 69 wonderful years of marriage. Joe was a faithful Roman Catholic, who was, at times, a member of St. Anne and St. John Neumann parishes in Lancaster and St. James in Lititz. A Fourth Degree Knight, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Daley Council 4191, Ephrata.
Joe served in the U.S. Army in World War II from February 1943 to March 1946. He was a Drill Sergeant at the age of 19. He then went on to Surgery Technician School and spent over a year as a Technician, 3rd Grade in the 117th General Hospital, mostly in England.
After his military service, he was employed by Penn Dairies, Inc. as a Sales Manager until his retirement at age 62. After several years retirement he embarked on a second career as a part-time employee at the Pennsylvania Dutch Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he was the “Joe” in their very popular “Have a Cup of Joe with Joe” promotion. He truly believed there were no strangers, only friends he never me. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and traveling with Betty. For many years they organized tours for the St. Anne/St. John Neumann Seniors Club, which allowed them to travel throughout the United States and a very special trip to France.
Joe is survived by his son, Douglas Gray, husband of Jane, of Hummelstown, and five nieces. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, his brother, William and his sisters, Sara McCullough, Helen Gigl, and Mary (Midge) Webb.
Family and friends will be received from 6PM until 8PM, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7:45PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Joe will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Betty, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
There will be a time of gathering to celebrate and remember the lives of both Joe and Betty, at St. James Catholic Church, immediately following the interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; Luther Care Benevolent Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543; or to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com