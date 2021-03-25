Joseph Eugene Miller, 70, of Lancaster, grew up in Bird-in-Hand and was the son of the late Fred E. and Mary (Martin) Miller. He attended Mennonite schools through college, including Locust Grove, Lancaster Mennonite High School and Eastern Mennonite College. He later moved to Philadelphia and enrolled at Temple University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing.
Joe worked for many years as a nurse in various Philadelphia area hospitals. In later years, after returning to Lancaster, he worked in pain management at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
After retirement, Joe volunteered at the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society. He had a long-time interest in genealogy and family history, and had traced his ancestry to his Amish and Mennonite roots to Europe. Other interests were stamp collecting, cooking, gardening, singing, and pottery.
A member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, he was actively involved in various music and singing activities. He led congregational singing on Sunday morning. He also sang in the Music for Everyone community chorus. Contributions may be made in Joe's memory by visiting Music-for-Everyone.org.
Joe supported civil rights in general and LGBTQ rights in particular. He was an early member of the Brethren Mennonite Council for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Concerns, as well as Black and White Men Together. Joe married his long-term partner, Rob-Travis Jackson (divorced).
He is survived by, siblings, John "Jerry" M. Miller of Elkhart, IN, Paul F. Miller of Sarasota, FL, Alvin R. Miller of Ocala, FL and Martha Brock of Tularosa, NM. He was preceded in death by, brothers, Daniel E. Miller, Eli L. Miller and Walter L. Miller.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Furman-Leola
