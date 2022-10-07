Joseph E. Swatski, 90, of Lancaster passed away October 4, 2022. He was born to the late Edward and Blanche Swatski in Kulpmont, PA. He worked in the Merchant Marines, and proudly served his country in the Army.
Following his military career, Joseph spent over 40 years as a realtor. He was well known throughout Lancaster and served as president of the Lancaster Real Estate Board. One of his favorite things to eat was pancakes and sausage. He also had a bit of a sweet tooth and was fond of treats. Joseph enjoyed dancing with his wife, Margaret, in both the Cotillion and Unwind dance clubs. He was also a member of the Elks.
Joseph was a family man and loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He was always quick to share a phrase or two like; "if you ain't happy, get happy" and "You'll get better before you get married". He would often take his loved ones to Knoebels and it became a tradition the family carries on today.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret Swatski of Lancaster; his children Douglas Swatski (Janet) of N. Andover, MA, Dianne Hamel (Keith) of Gloucester, MA, and stepdaughter Laurie Rice (Marv) of Springfield GA; his sister Joan Long of Shamokin, PA; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents he is proceeded in passing by his brothers David Swatski and Albert Swatski, and his first wife Ann Swatski.
A service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joseph's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com