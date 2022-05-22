Joseph E. Nelson, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on May 17, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Joe was the son of the late Edward J. and Christina Hanrahan Nelson.
Upon graduating from West Catholic Boys High School, Joe attended Temple University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
After 6 years of service in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Joe was honorably discharged in 1970.
Following college, he pursued a career in textiles where he progressed into a regional sales manager for ICI and Zeneca.
Besides a successful career in chemical sales, Joe had an enormous passion for his family, playing golf and cards. He loved animals, country music and Oak Island, N.C.
Joe was a volunteer at Lancaster Regional Hospital and a member of the Conestoga Country Club.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy Fleischer Nelson; his children, Scott F. Nelson (husband of Candy H. Nelson); Megan A. Pfaff (wife of Bret Pfaff); brother-in-law, Norm Frederick; and two sisters-in-law, Ginny Nelson and Linda Fleischer.
Joe is preceded in death by his brother, Ed Nelson; his sister, Peg Frederick; and his brother-in-law, Jack Fleischer.
Friends will be received by Joe's family on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 10-11 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM.
The family would like to sincerely thank the kind and compassionate staff of St. Anne's who cared for Joe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, or St. Anne's Retirement Community "Day of Stay" Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com.