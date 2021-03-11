Joseph E. McSparran, Jr. 77, of Lititz, passed away at his home in Lititz on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph E. McSparran and Mary (Barnett) McSparran and was the husband of Mary Ann (Johnston) with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage last August.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by three children; Kelly Diller, wife of Philip Diller of Lititz; Patrick (P.J.) McSparran, husband of MaryAnne (Liberator), of West Dover, Vermont; Jeffrey McSparran of Lititz; two grandsons, Ethan and Cole, who affectionately referred to him as Papa Joe; and a sister, Patricia Yates of Lebanon, PA.
Joe was a 1961 graduate of Penn Manor High School and a graduate of West Chester State College. He taught Secondary English in the Bradford Area School District for two years, at which time he also met his wife. In 1967, they moved to New Rochelle, NY, where he taught Secondary English at Pelham Memorial High School for four years. He also served as the Director of Student activities for the high school. During his time in Pelham, he attended Fairfield University in Connecticut, earning a Masters Degree in Educational Administration.
In 1971 they moved to Lancaster and a year later to Lititz. Joe worked 25 years in the Manheim Central School District, starting as Assistant Principal in 1971, and two years later was appointed High School Principal. During this time Joe completed graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania and received an Ed.D in Educational Leadership in 1983. He served as High School Principal for 14 years and was then named Assistant Superintendent for the district. He served a year as Acting Superintendent and in 1990 assumed the position of Superintendent of Schools. In 1996, Joe retired from the district and a year later joined the faculty at Kutztown University as an Instructor in the Department of Secondary Education in the College of Education. Over the next fifteen years, Joe taught undergraduate and graduate courses, and one year served as Acting Associate Dean of the College of Education.
While teaching at the University Joe co-authored a textbook "Narratives from the Classroom: An Introduction to Teaching" and also wrote and published a brochure for first year college students entitled "The Other Freshman Fifteen: Surviving First Semester."
He retired from Kutztown in 2012 as an Associate Professor. A highlight of his tenure at Kutztown was that he was asked by the senior class of the University to present the Commencement Address in 2010. Upon his retirement from the University, Joe was given the title of Professor Emeritus.
Joe was also a Distinguished Alumni Wall of Honor inductee at Penn Manor in 2011 in recognition of accomplishments during a 42 year career in the field of education.
Joe also served two separate terms as a trustee at Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz and served as Chair of the Manor Trustees for part of both terms. Joe and Mary Ann were also volunteers for the Power Packs Program and the Lititz Warwick Community Chest and were members of the Lititz Moravian Congregation.
Joe was a practical joker and many friends can attest to his sense of humor, having received anonymous cards and letters from fictitious characters. He was also a great storyteller with a memory for detail.
He loved spending summers in Avalon, NJ constantly repairing an old house on the bay where they both enjoyed entertaining friends and family. A voracious reader, Joe always had a book in progress and loved sitting on the front porch or on the deck reading, people-watching and engaging many in conversation.
Joe and Mary Ann liked traveling and particularly enjoyed European river cruises. Joe also enjoyed walking in downtown Lititz and was a regular on the pickleball courts at the Lititz Rec Center. They moved to Warwick Woodlands, part of Moravian Manor Communities, in March of 2020 and enjoyed the friendship of many new neighbors.
There will be a memorial service for Joe at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Moravian Manor Communities (referencing the Christmas Box for employees) 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com